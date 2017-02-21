MHA opposes terror state Bill

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is learnt to have conveyed its opposition to a Private Member’s Bill recently moved in the Rajya Sabha to declare countries like Pakistan a “terror state.” Independent MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar had moved The Declaration of Countries as Sponsor of Terrorism Bill, 2016, to create legal, economic and travel sanctions for citizens of countries that promote terror. The Bill came up for discussion on February 3 in Parliament.

The proposed Bill cannot be accepted as it violates international relations under the Geneva Convention, according to MHA officials. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan Monday extended their bilateral pact dealing with reducing the risk of nuclear weapon-related accidents, for a period of five years. The existing validity was up to February 20, 2017.