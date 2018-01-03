MHA moves to speed up equipment procurement for central forces

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba initiated the process to fast-track procurement and delegation of powers. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba initiated the process to fast-track procurement and delegation of powers.

In a bid to cut down the time taken to procure latest weapons and equipment for central armed police forces like CRPF and BSF, the Union Home Ministry has clubbed two of the three stages of procurement — authorisation, procurement and expenditure sanction. The authorisation and procurement stages have been clubbed to cut down time substantially.

Financial powers have been given up to the level of commandants of a battalion in the forces for procurement of arms, ammunition, clothing and tentage, machinery and equipment, an official said. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba initiated the process to fast-track procurement and delegation of powers. Besides, the forces are no longer required to approach the home ministry for approval for finalising the Qualitative Requirements for arms or equipment to be procured.

In view of the multifarious responsibilities of the Director Generals of the forces, the ministry has decided that the Special DG or Additional DG shall head the tender purchase committee to expedite the finalisation of the tenders for procurement of machinery, equipment and weapons. The forces have also been empowered to procure items for trials up to Rs 2 crore, a 100 per cent enhancement from the past.

