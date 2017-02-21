MHA may seek Nepal help to foil escape bids of criminals

Ministry of Home affairs. Image For representational purpose, Ministry of Home affairs. Image For representational purpose,

India is planning to seek Nepal’s help to foil escape bids of wanted criminals through the neighbouring country after an accused arms dealer allegedly travelled to the UK via Kathmandu. The government is considering to approach Nepal to have more stringent checks on people against whom India has issued look-out notices, a Home Ministry official said. The move is still in consultation stage and no decision has been taken yet, an official said.

India and Nepal have an open border which allows free movement of citizens.

In 2004, Rabinder Singh, a Joint Secretary in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), was believed to have fled to the US through Nepal, weeks after he was found photocopying documents not related to his work.

Moreover, controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari left the country late last year after Delhi Police booked him for alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act (OSA). The CBI also forwarded to the Interpol Delhi Police’s request for the issuance of Red Corner Notice against Bhandari.

The ED had, last year, issued summons to Bhandari and his aides to submit documents related to the transactions of their firms as part of its probe into the case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent of a police FIR, had taken note of the preliminary investigations done by the Ministry of Defence and the Income Tax Department against Bhandari.