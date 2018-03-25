MHA may relax protected area permit rules

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West seat in Lok Sabha, on Saturday tweeted that the Home Ministry has decided to relax PAP. Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West seat in Lok Sabha, on Saturday tweeted that the Home Ministry has decided to relax PAP.

The Union Home Ministry may soon relax the protected area permit (PAP) regime to enable foreign tourists to access border areas. The permit is being relaxed by the Centre following several requests by Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur and the Tourism Ministry.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West seat in Lok Sabha, on Saturday tweeted that the Home Ministry has decided to relax PAP. Rijiju was responding to a tweet by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu who posted pictures of “Shungetser Lake at Tawang,” describing it as “paradise on earth”.

“Yesterday I took a review meeting in Home Ministry & decided to relax Protected Area Permit regime of this paradise on earth. People must see such amazing places which also will create job opportunity & revenue for the State,” Rijiju said in a tweet. ens

