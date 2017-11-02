MHA looks to invoke Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against J&K drug cartel

The ANC has based its findings on the recent arrest of locals from J&K who are allegedly involved in the drug syndicate. (Representational Image/ File photo) The ANC has based its findings on the recent arrest of locals from J&K who are allegedly involved in the drug syndicate. (Representational Image/ File photo)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is now contemplating invoking stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 against those involved in a drug syndicate operating from Jammu and Kashmir, after drug law enforcement agencies across the western region flagged off their concerns at a recent security review.

Among those who voiced concerns were the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), maritime security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police. Chaired by MoS Home Hansraj Ahir, the review meeting held in Nagpur on October 9 was also attended by the CISF, state excise department and the FDA, among other stakeholders involved in controlling operations pertaining to substance abuse.

According to sources, the ANC representatives shared details of the charas (hashish) trade operating from the Valley, which they suspect is used to fund terror activities across J&K and rest of the country. The ANC has based its findings on the recent arrest of locals from J&K who are allegedly involved in the drug syndicate.

"The drug cartel is used for terror funding and this is a matter of concern… We are now contemplating invoking UAPA against those involved in such activities. This has not been done in the past, but we feel UAPA will have to be invoked to deter people from taking up such activities," Ahir told The Indian Express.

According to sources, the ANC found that charas trade is estimated to be around Rs 120 crore in Mumbai alone. The consignment is ferried through 'carriers' who use road, rail and air routes to ferry substances across the country. While the carriers are paid a few thousand rupees, the remaining sum is used to fund terror through hawala channels.

In the last three months, the ANC has arrested six people, including one Haji Abdul Rehman who is allegedly one of the three main players in the charas syndicate operating from the Valley. The other five are suspected to be carriers. While the accused are not known to each other, ANC suspects that all are connected to the same handler.

The ANC probe has also revealed that the demand for charas is high in states like Rajasthan and Goa. The drug also reaches Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

During interrogation, Rehman allegedly revealed how the syndicate operates. Rehman, who is from J&K's Anantnag, told ANC officials that local farmers were forced to cultivate cannabis in barter for grains or spices. Rehman provided the names of 25-odd carriers who were engaged by him to ferry the substance.

"After Rehman's arrest, the drug cartel managed to ferry consignments using the air route but we managed to nab the courier. After that, the cartel also used a woman as a honey-trap to transport the drug. This woman too was nabbed. Subsequently, a few arrests were made from Ahmedabad… While they are not connected to each other, through interrogation we have been able to arrive at the conclusion that they all work for the same syndicate," said a senior officer who did not wish to be named.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC, Shivdeep Lande said, "As an anti-drug law enforcement agency, we have presented our findings in the meeting. The probe in the case is underway."

