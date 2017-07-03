Only 16 percent infiltration bids succeeded in Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Ministry

Ahir had shared in Parliament the data about Kashmiri youths taking up arms, infiltration attempts and law and order situation in the valley. (Source: PTI Photo) Ahir had shared in Parliament the data about Kashmiri youths taking up arms, infiltration attempts and law and order situation in the valley. (Source: PTI Photo)

Only 16 per cent of terrorists succeeded in crossing the Line of Control (LoC) this year to enter Jammu and Kashmir till May 31. An Home Ministry official claimed on Monday said 115 terrorists had made attempts to cross the LoC along the Jammu and Kashmir of which only 19 managed to sneak in. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, around 90 militants were active in north Kashmir, comprising Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts. In March, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had said a total of 88 Kashmiri youths joined militancy in 2016 which was the highest in last six years.

The data on infiltration shows that 119 terrorists had sneaked into the country in 2016.

In 2014, 222 terrorists tried to enter the country, but only 65 could do it and in 2015, 121 ultras attempted but 33 of them were successful, the minister had said.

The minister, however, had added that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has “improved to a large extent” in 2017.

Ahir had shared in Parliament the data about Kashmiri youths taking up arms, infiltration attempts and law and order situation in the valley.

The data showed a steady increase in the number of youths taking up arms in the valley from 2014 onwards as compared to ones between 2010 and 2013.

In 2010, 54 youths joined militancy, in 2011, the number came down to 23. It further dipped to 21 in 2012 and 16 in 2013, it said.

