MHA tightens norms for award of police medals

Tightening the criteria for award of President’s police medals, the Union Home Ministry has made it mandatory for officers to have five “outstanding” annual confidential reports (ACRs) and fixing a ceiling of three nominations for Group-A officers. Earlier, the government used to accept combination of two “outstanding” and a “good” ACR for the medals while there was no bar on the number of times an officer can be nominated, said officials.

Every year, the government announces distinguished and meritorious medals for nearly 1,500 police officers out of which 1300 are for distinguished which is given after 21 years of service for IPS and after 26 years of service for non-IPS officers. Similarly, meritorious service medal is awarded after 15 years of service for IPS officers and 20 years for others by a committee headed by the Union Home Secretary, according to MHA.

Under the new rules, the Centre has brought uniformity where meritorious service medal will be awarded after 18 years of service and distinguished medal after 25 years, for both IPS and non-IPS officers. This is for the first time that the Narendra Modi government has introduced changes in medal policy and asked the DGPs of the States, UTs and CAPFs to send their nomination following the new criteria, officials added.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who recently approved the changes in rules, further emphasised on the medical and physical fitness of the police officer whose name is being recommended. “This has been done keeping in view the concept of smart police which is the need of the hour,” a senior government official told The Indian Express.

Besides this, the new rules also lay down the quota of 50 per cent in one batch and one cadre. “This will mean that only 50 per cent policemen from a particular batch and cadre can be nominated. Earlier, this was based on seniority,” an official explained. “There have been no changes in norms for gallantry medals. The amendments into the other categories were being deliberated for a very long time and has been done after consultation between police from the Centre and State,” the official further added.

There are an estimated 20 lakh police personnel in India including, state police, central paramilitary, reserves and relief. Among them, 94 medals for distinguished services and 708 medals for meritorious services were given out this year on Independence Day. Officials added that they have relaxed norms of applying for distinguished and meritorious medals for police officers who are transferred many times due to various reasons.

