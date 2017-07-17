No bouquets for PM Narendra Modi please, MHA directs states

PM Modi being welcomed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, MoS’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MoS in Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, before the start of Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo) PM Modi being welcomed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, MoS’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MoS in Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, before the start of Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday directed all states and Union Territories to refrain from presenting Prime Minister Narendra bouquets during his tours within India. It added that “at best”, a flower, handkerchief or book may be presented to welcome the dignitary, reported news agency ANI.

“No bouquet may be presented to the PM during his tours within India. At best will be a flower among with a khadi handkerchief or a book may be presented to welcome the dignitary,” the ministry said in a notification. “All states/Union territories are requested to suitably sensitise all concerned to ensure strict compliance of the above instructions.”

Exactly a month ago, on June 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to gift him a book rather than a bouquet as a greeting. Speaking at the launch of PN Panicker Reading Day, Modi had said, “I believe that reading and knowledge should not be limited only to work related aspects. It should help develop habits of social responsibility, service to the nation and service to humanity. It should cure the evils in society and nation. It should spread the idea of peace along with respect for unity and integrity of the nation. Such a move can make a big difference.”

