MHA cancels tender to buy speed boats for coastal security

Following allegations of corruption, the Union Home Ministry has cancelled the tender inviting purchase of 75 speed boats for coastal security, which is being heightened after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

“We have cancelled the order for 75 speed boats. A fresh process will be initiated to procure the vessels,” a ministry official said.

All 75 boats were supposed to be delivered to police forces of coastal states.

The government had revamped the entire coastal security apparatus following the 2008 Mumbai attacks as all the terrorists involved in it had come from Pakistan using the sea route.

So far, 183 coastal police stations have been started under an integrated coastal security Scheme.

These police stations are equipped with 23 jetties, 97 check posts, 58 outposts, 30 barracks, 204 boats, 280 four wheelers and 546 two wheelers. India’s coastal line is 7,516 km.