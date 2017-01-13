MHA asks paramilitary forces to address grievances of jawans

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI File Photo)

The Home Ministry on Friday directed all paramilitary forces to ensure speedy redressal of jawans’ grievances and inform everyone about the existing mechanism to resolve their problems in the wake of a personnel complaining about “poor quality” of food being served in BSF.

In a communication, the Home Ministry told BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, NSG and Assam Rifles to conduct independent inquiry once a complaint from any jawan is received on any matter and try to resolve it as early as possible.

The seven paramilitary forces have been asked to inform their personnel about the existing grievance redressal cell and register complaints, if any, without any fear, official sources said. The forces were also told that no jawans should be harassed by their superiors if a complaint is lodged by him or her.

The paramilitary forces were told to accept complaints of jawans through e-letters. Among the seven forces, one has already started receiving the complaints through e-letter, other six have been told to follow suit, sources said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said that all service personnel should take precautions while posting anything on social media.

“Jawans will be told to be cautious while using social media so that country’s security is not compromised and morale of the forces is not affected,” he told reporters in New Delhi. Sources said guidelines on using social media by paramilitary personnel would be re-issued.

As per the social media guidelines, a jawan has to take permission from superior officer before posting any content, picture, video thereon. No content related to security affairs should be uploaded on social media and no secret information, picture should be uploaded by any paramilitary personnel.

All paramilitary personnel must be extremely cautious while using Tweeter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram etc., sources said.

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav in a video that was uploaded on social networking sites had complained about poor quality of food being served to them.

The jawan, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers “sell it off” in an “illegal” manner in the market and the personnel have to suffer.

He also posted other videos in which he claimed that the quality of food served was not good. The BSF has maintained that there was no shortage of ration in Yadav’s post and security personnel deployed along the border never complained about food.