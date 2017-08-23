MHA asks BRO to build stand-alone road for access to vantage points

As the standoff on the eastern border between India and China continues, the Union Home Ministry has asked the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to construct the stand-alone road from Marsimik La to Hot Spring in Ladakh to ensure access to “vantage points” for security forces. As first reported by The Indian Express (on July 27, 2017), the home ministry had last month cleared the proposal to construct the road at a cost of Rs 120.58 crore.
A home ministry spokesperson said, “The task to construct the road has been given to BRO and they have started mobilisation of resources.” The 32.9-km road will give security forces access to remote areas to the east of Ladakh region, which has earlier witnessed aggression from Chinese forces, officials said. The project, officials added, is part of the India-China Border Road-I, where India is building 73 other roads.
MHA officials said the need for this standalone road was initially proposed by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which guards the India-China border. At 18,634 feet, Marsimik La is one of the highest motorable passes in the world but has no “pucca” road on the Indian side. The two countries have been engaged in a standoff in Doklam area for the past three weeks.
Officials said that of the 73 roads, 46 are being constructed by the Defence Ministry and 27 by the MHA. “These roads were scheduled to be completed by 2012-13 but the delay is due to a limited working season, combined with logistic issues due to high altitude, rugged and difficult terrain, natural calamities, delay in forest and wildlife clearances, and land acquisition,” MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju said in a statement before Parliament recently.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 23, 2017 at 8:36 amChina science and technology....... Super computer, Tai hu zhi guang, No.1 speed In the world. New energy, EAST has a ability to continue working 100 seconds. Quantum communication, Quantum satellite is testing In space. Quantum computer, Modi, Please careful, Quantum computer will break all your passwords.Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 8:34 amso building roads are agreed by chinaindia, why did you send troops to start faceoff? it proves bjp mistakesReply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 8:26 amPlease read report......The military strategy in creating ‘forward posts’ has been criticized as providing to the Chinese a pretext for invasion. It further appears from the report that the Prime Minister and his favourite set of officials both in the Army and in the Intelligence establishment were flawed in their assessment. In fact, the opinion of these officials close to the Prime Minister had cost this country heavily. The unpreparedness of the Armed forces is writ large in the contents of the report. Was a Himalayan b er of 1962 in fact a Nehruvian b er? The leaked contents of the report serve as a lesson for us today. How prepared are we in our military strategy? Contemporary evidence indicates that our defence procurement has suffered. This adversely hurts our armed forces who are professionally amongst the best in the world. Are we willing to learn the lessons from 1962 ?Reply