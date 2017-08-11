MHA advises states, UTs against use of plastic flags

Wide publicity for not using plastic flags should be made with advertisements in electronic and print media, said the advisory. (Representational photo) Wide publicity for not using plastic flags should be made with advertisements in electronic and print media, said the advisory. (Representational photo)

Ahead of the Independence Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has advised states, Union Territories and central ministries against use of national flags made of plastic. The MHA’s advisory has also reiterated that anyone who burns, mutilates, tramples or disfigures the national flag can face imprisonment of up to three years.

Stating that the national flag represents aspirations of the people of the country and should occupy a position of honour, the MHA advisory has said a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed among people as well as organisations and agencies of the government in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the national flag.

The advisory has said it has been brought to MHA’s notice that during important events, flags made of plastic are being used in place of paper flags and added that plastic flags are not biodegradable and ensuring their disposal commensurate with dignity of the flag is a practical problem.

As per Section 2 of The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, “whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise shows disrespect to or brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both”.

The advisory said that on important national, cultural and sports events, only paper flags must be used and these must not be left on the ground after the event. Such flags are to be disposed of consistent with dignity of the flag, it said. Wide publicity for not using plastic flags should be made with advertisements in electronic and print media, said the advisory.

