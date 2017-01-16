MGR’s adopted daughter extends support to V K Sasikala

Sasikala. PTI Photo Sasikala. PTI Photo

The adopted daughter of AIADMK founder and former chief minister M G Ramachandran Monday extended support to V K Sasikala, saying she was confident that the newly appointed General Secretary will lead the party efficiently.

“We 100 per cent accept Sasikala madam. The party should not split (in the wake of her predecessor Jayalalithaa’s death) and we are confident she will protect it,” said Sudha Vijayakumar.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, she expressed joy over Sasikala being appointed AIADMK General Secretary. She hailed the late MGR for implementing several welfare activities for the poor and said Jayalalithaa also led the party well.