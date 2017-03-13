Madras High Court notice to SGP on naming quarters of judicial officers

The Madras High Court directed the SGP to get instructions on the issue within two weeks. (Representational image) The Madras High Court directed the SGP to get instructions on the issue within two weeks. (Representational image)

Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to Special Government Pleader Thambidurai on a petition seeking to name residential quarters of judicial officers at Egmore and Saidapet Court complexes as ‘Bharat Ratna Dr.MG Ramachandran Residential Complex for Judicial Officers in this year of MGR’s Centenary. The division bench, comprising Justices S Nagamuthu and Dr. Anitha Sumanth also directed the SGP to get instructions on the issue within two weeks.

The petitioner, senior advocate A E Chelliah, who had also served as Chairman of Tamil Nadu Housing Board when MGR was Chief Minister, submitted that a scheme was drawn in 1978 for raising residential quarters for the Judicial officers who are sub judges and District Judges at Egmore and Saidapet Courts.

A foundation stone was also laid by then Chief Justice Ramaprasad Rao, but after that no tangible action was taken.

He said when Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister in 1993, a Government Order was passed sanctioning Rs 7.33 crore for the construction of the quarters.

Stating that several buildings are named after departed souls as a mark of respect to them and who were instrumental in remarkable deeds,he said the centenary celebration of MGR’s birth anniversary had started from January 17 2017. The scheme should be named Bharat Ratna Dr. MG Ramachandran Residential complex for Judicial officers”, he submitted.

The petitioner said though he had submitted a letter to the Registrar of Madras High Court in this regard, it was rejected on February 22 2017.

So he moved the High Court by way of a petition to quash the rejection order and consequently for a direction to the Tamil Nadu Government to name the Residential quarters of the Judicial Officers as stated.