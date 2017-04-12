MGP wants total ban on cow slaughter in Goa

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is part of the BJP-led coalition government in Goa, has sought a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state. “As a party we support total ban on cow slaughter in Goa. There should not be any cow slaughter activity in the state,” MGP leader and State Minister Sudin Dhavalikar told PTI on Wednesday.

“The state should also shut operations of Goa Meat Complex Limited, where hundreds of cows are killed,” he demanded. Dhavalikar was reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent call for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

“Our stand has always been against killing cows, who symbolise mother in our culture. If the new government (under Manohar Parrikar) wants to do something good, they should first shut down the Goa Meat Complex (state-run abattoir) ,” said Dhavalikar.

The minister said his stand is not only against illegal slaughter houses but also with regard to all kinds of animal slaughter in the state. Goa has a sizable population which consumes beef.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now