MGP wants total ban on cow slaughter in Goa

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is part of the BJP-led coalition government in Goa, has sought a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state. “As a party we support total ban on cow slaughter in Goa. There should not be any cow slaughter activity in the state,” MGP leader and State Minister Sudin Dhavalikar told PTI on Wednesday.
“The state should also shut operations of Goa Meat Complex Limited, where hundreds of cows are killed,” he demanded. Dhavalikar was reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent call for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.
“Our stand has always been against killing cows, who symbolise mother in our culture. If the new government (under Manohar Parrikar) wants to do something good, they should first shut down the Goa Meat Complex (state-run abattoir) ,” said Dhavalikar.
The minister said his stand is not only against illegal slaughter houses but also with regard to all kinds of animal slaughter in the state. Goa has a sizable population which consumes beef.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 12, 2017 at 1:03 pmScientific Objections: Even on the purely biological plane there is a wide, unbridgeable chasm between man and beast, as illustrated by the following four considerations: 1. The human brain possesses qualities [G2, p. 115–130] that have no parallel in the animal world. One consequence is man’s explicit mental capabilities. 2. Man possesses the faculty of speech (see OB2), and his creative communication by means of his vocal system is completely different from those of animals [G7, p. 112–130]. He has the unique ability to pay attention to various matters at will; he has an inconceivably wide range of interests and observation, because it is possible to consider spatially and temporally remote objects; he is able to make abstractions and to use his system of signs for meta-lingual purposes. 3. Only man is fully bipedal; he can walk upright because of the special structure of the spine. Thus, our hands are not required for locomotion and are available for other purposes.Reply
- Apr 12, 2017 at 1:01 pmIf you are worshiping animals (Cow) etc. you are destroying your personality and yourself degrading, Oh wakeup Cow worship Indians. You have to worship almighty God only. All over world this mad believe mocking Indians. Evolution: Man is supposed to have descended directly from the animal kingdom by means of the same processes involving the same evolutionary factors which caused animals to evolve. For this reason, the differences between man and beast are not regarded as fundamental, but as a difference in degree only. Man has only developed to a higher level. Carsten Bresch describes this view in his definition of evolution [B7, p. 10]: “Evolution is defined as the development of all things in all spheres of our world—including the descent of man from apelike ancestors.” The so-called proofs for evolution based on homologies emphasize the idea of descent from common ancestors.Reply