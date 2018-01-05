Mewat rape case: HC seeks on probe status report

Punjab and Haryana High Court Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday directed the SHO of the Women Police Station, Mewat in Nuh district to file an affidavit regarding the status of investigation into the rape case of a teenager, who had recently approached the court for termination of her 26-week pregnancy.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan during the hearing of a plea seeking directions for the arrest of accused in the case issued notice to the Haryana government and asked the SHO to file the affidavit before January 30. The family, in its plea filed through advocate Kamaldeep Kaur, alleged that the police, instead of arresting the accused, had joined the hands with them.

“Prayer in this petition is for issuance of direction to respondents No 1 to 4 to take immediate action in case FIR No 146 dated 09.11.2017 under Sections 506, 120-B, 6 POCSO Act, 25, 54, 59 of Arms Act, against accused/respondents No 5 to 7,” the High Court said in the order.

ALSO READ | Mewat gangrape: After rape, the long, lonely battle

Meanwhile, the victim was examined by a medical board on Thursday to decide on her request for termination of the pregnancy. The examination report, according to the family, was directly sent to the Civil Surgeon. “We have not yet been informed about the decision,” said father of the victim.

The victim had come to know about her pregnancy at the stage of 16 weeks and four days, but due to the delay caused by doctors at the medical college, her family had to approach the High Court for the order after the pregnancy crossed the 20-week limit.

The teenager had been raped in July and later in November, a case under Sections 506, 120-B IPC, provisions of POCSO Act and Arms Act was registered against three persons including a woman following the family’s complaint. High Court in the order on Tuesday also ordered the Haryana Director Health Services to take action against the doctors responsible for the delay.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App