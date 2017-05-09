Mewat biryani had meat of cow or oxen: Hisar varsity

Representational Image Representational Image

Days after People for Animals (PFA), Haryana, chairman Naresh Kadyan filed a police complaint accusing government officials of going “slow” against biryani traders of Mewat, Hisar’s Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences on Monday clarified that the samples sent to the university belonged to “cow/oxen”.

Kadyan alleged that “cows were slaughtered” for the biryani “without any permit”. “The meat of cow and oxen is referred to as beef. It means that all seven samples have been found beef-positive,” said Kadyan.

Haryana Police, however, said that they would act on Kadyan’s complaint after receiving a report from the university. The biryani samples were collected from seven traders in 2016 on suspicion that they contained beef. On August 24, 2016, veterinary officials of the Animal Husbandry Department had sent the samples to the university. On September 6, 2016, the university had mentioned that “all seven samples are from cattle species”. However, the department wanted clarity, heeding which the university said: “…it is clarified that the term ‘cattle’ mentioned… refers to cow/oxen.”

