Metro staff threaten strike over salaries

The non-executive staff of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation have threatened to go on strike on July 23 if their longstanding demands of raising their pay grades are not met. Staff Council Secretary Anil Kumar Mahato said any disruption in services would be the “sole responsibility of the management”. Mahato represents about 3,000 permanent non-executive (operations) staff, including train operators, lines staff and station staff. They held protests from April 17 to June 2 this year. The DMRC issued showcause notices to 15 staff, including Mahato, and cancelled their annual increments for the protests.

