Metro services to begin from 4 AM on MCD polling day

The metro train services in Delhi will commence from 4 AM on April 23 in view of the municipal polls, the DMRC on Thursday said.

Elections to the three civic bodies are due on Sunday and the Delhi State Election Commission is gearing up for the electoral exercise.

“On the day of the MCD elections, the Delhi Metro train services will start from 4:00 AM so that the staff deployed in election duty can avail the facility.

“The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines,” a senior DMRC official said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) currently operates through various corridors — Yellow, Blue, Violet, Red, Green, Orange Lines — spanning across the length and breadth of the national capital and few neighbouring cities.

The Commission which has come up with special campaigns to raise awareness among voters has also displayed advertisements inside and out of metro premises.

Over 1.1 lakh voters in this polls are eligible to exercise their franchise for the first time.

The total number of electorate for the civic polls stands at 1,32,10,206 which include 73,15,915 men, 58,93,418 women and 793 voters in the other category.

