Metro rail projects: No proposal for airport connectivity for Kochi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad Metros

At a time when the country is witnessing a rise in air traffic growth, there is no proposal for airport connectivity in Bengaluru Metro, Kochi Metro, Ahmedabad Metro, Pune Metro and Noida-Greater Noida Metro projects. According to the Union urban affairs ministry, in Mumbai, the under construction Metro line 3 would provide such connectivity. Proposals of Lucknow and Nagpur metro projects also have a provision for the same. Currently, only Delhi and Chennai metro rails have a connectivity to airports. For the last-mile connectivity, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has a fleet of 242 buses on 40 routes. In Chennai, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation is currently operating on 14 routes with a fleet size of 32 small buses. This apart, Delhi, Lucknow and Kochi metros also have e-rickshaw services to and from stations as feeder systems.

Last-mile connectivity

Following is the current status of availability of feeder services for last-mile connectivity to Metros:

Delhi Metro

Status of feeder systems in operational metros: DMRC has a fleet of 242 buses as on February 1, which is being run on 40 routes. DMRC has authorised e-rickshaw services in NCR towns.

Chennai Metro

Status: Feeder Services have been arranged from Touching prominent metro stations to adjacent areas in cooperation with local bus authories. The Metropolitan Transport corporation (MTC) is currently operating 14 routes with a fleet size of 32 small buses and feeder service for operational Metrorail stations.

Bengaluru Metro

Status: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation has made separate access for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses to enter close to the station premises in all major metro stations.

Kochi Metro

Status: KMRL is taking necessary actions for feeder system for the existing and for coming projects. KMRL has invited bids for feeder aggregators in all the stations and is under process of implementation. Also, KMRL has rickshaws acting as feeder system.

Lucknow Metro

Status: E-rickshaw have been introduced for feeder system.

