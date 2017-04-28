Metro porn video case: Three prime suspects identified by DMRC

A video of the incident, recorded and shared by passengers who were present at the spot, had gone viral soon after, leaving the metro authorities embarrassed. A video of the incident, recorded and shared by passengers who were present at the spot, had gone viral soon after, leaving the metro authorities embarrassed.

Three unidentified men, possibly commuters, have emerged as prime suspects in the porn video incident at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, an internal probe by DMRC has found. The probe report has been submitted to the police, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said.

Police is trying to identify the suspects seen in the CCTV footage which formed the basis of the investigation, the official said. Another official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said police was scanning footage of CCTVs installed at the entrances of the metro stations as well as those captured by the platform cameras to identify the suspects.

The pornographic video clip was played on one of the screens of a giant video wall, a grid of 12 LED screens, at Rajiv Chowk, a major interchange station, on April 9. A video of the incident, recorded and shared by passengers who were present at the spot, had gone viral soon after, leaving the metro authorities embarrassed. A probe was launched on April 15.

A Delhi Police official said, “We have received the footage from the DMRC and it is being examined. In the footage, some suspects are visible but the Metro authorities haven’t pinpointed any particular person. We will be speaking to them in detail and try to get more details”.

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, located at Connaught Place in central Delhi, falls on the busy intersection of Blue Line and Yellow Line of the metro network, and receives heavy footfall daily.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now