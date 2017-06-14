Metro Man Shreedharan not to be on stage when PM Modi inaugurates Kochi Metro

A Kochi Metro train leaves Changampuzha Park station during its trail run in Kochi, India, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V A Kochi Metro train leaves Changampuzha Park station during its trail run in Kochi, India, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

India’s ‘Metro Man’ E Shreedharan will not find a place on the stage when Kerala’s much-awaited Kochi Metro project is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17. Shreedharan’s was among the nine names removed by the Central government from the official programme. The stage will now have just the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor P Sathasivam and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

Shreedharan, who hails from Palakkad in Kerala, has been overseeing the project since its inception. His name was among the 13 suggested by the state government to be on stage when the project is inaugurated. Apparently, around 3,500 guests have been invited for the event to inaugurate the commercial services of KMRL. However, Sridharan said that he has no issues with not being on stage.

The Kochi Metro Line 1 is 27 kilometres long. Out this the 13-km-long Aluva-Palarivattom section is being inaugurated on Saturday. The PM is expected to take a short ride on India’s newest metro service soon after the event.

