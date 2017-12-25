Metro in Agra, Kanpur; Jewar airport project expedited: Yogi Adityanath

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced new Metro projects for Agra and Kanpur in the state and said that the work for setting up an airport at Jewar near Noida also had been expedited. Two major expressways are also being planned in the state, he said.

Referring to issue of real estate developers leaving projects unfinished much to agony of home-buyers, the UP chief minister said that builders had promised to handover 80,000 apartments to consumers in the next six months. He was addressing his first public meeting at Noida after the inauguration of the Metro’s Magenta line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is an achievement to have prime minister in the state, Adityanath said as he welcomed Modi. The prime minister, Adityanath said had given a new direction to politics and added that till even a single individual remained downtrodden, we should make efforts to solve his problem.

Attacking the previous regimes in the state, Adityanath claimed that under their rule, Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway region was a money minting machine. Adityanath said that his govt was taking public welfare projects on a priority basis.

Referring to the inauguration of the metro line, Adityanath said the event was the “foundation stone of the development of Noida and state”. The UP CM said that as per Modi’s directions, he was working on the basis of participation of all and development for all (Sabka saath, sabka vikas) principle.

Aditynath said that in the nine months of his rule, he was taking decisions without any partisan attitude or self interest. All decisions are in public interest, he added.

The UP chief minister referred to agriculture in the state and claimed that sugarcane farmers’ dues were being paid on time while the power supply too had improved. Adityanath said his govt was tough on criminals as well.

