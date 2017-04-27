Metro 3: MMRC uploads DPR on website

THE Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) uploaded its Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro 3 on its website. Usually, such reports are not accessible by the public and a hefty amount is charged if they are sought by an RTI.

RTI Activist Anil Galgali had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner, U P S Madan, and MMRC managing director Ashwini Bhide on February 3, 2017, seeking access to DPRs of all ongoing projects. However, the MMRDA is yet to take a decision on it. “It is a great step by the MMRC as it will help reduce misunderstandings about the project among the people. Metro 3 has already run into a lot of controversies and there are all sorts of questions regarding it. When people see the DPR, they will have clarity and this will, in turn, help the agency implement the project smoothly,” Galgali said.

However, according to the MMRC, the DPR has been on the website since 2015.

“The DPR was uploaded on the website in 2015. The MMRC believes and practices transparent communication. The DPR is believed to educate Mumbaikars about the public good the project will bring and its significance to the city’s commuters,” said a spokesperson from the MMRC.

Asked about the claim, Galgali said: “It is not true. The DPR was not available earlier. In fact, I received a letter saying it was uploaded on April 24.”

A DPR includes all details regarding a project and is prepared by the implementing agency before the commencement of a project.

With the report becoming available in the public domain, people will be able to understand the projects better and without any cost.

The DPR can be viewed on MMRC’s website http://www.mmrcl.com/

Cuffe Parade resident Manjeet Kripalani recounted her experience of obtaining documents from sthe MMRC a year ago: “As it was not on the website earlier, I had to pay a huge sum of money to get it last year. It is a very positive step by the MMRC as in an infrastructure project, it is best that everyone is able to see the details. A citizen should also be able to assess and understand how much work the government has put into a project. I would urge them to put all other reports on the website as well.”

