Nineteen rescued from flood-hit areas of Rajasthan  

Rescue operations on Tuesday resumed in rain-hit areas of Rajasthan’s Jalore district where 19 people have been rescued from inundated areas. Seven persons, who had taken shelter on a tree, were airlifted by rescue teams. Relief operations are also taking place in Jalore, Sirohi and Pali districts which are facing flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall. “Rescue operations resumed today in Jalore where columns of the Army and NDRF teams have been deployed. One NDRF team is in Pali and two NDRF and one SDRF team is in Sirohi.Food packets and water bottles are being dispatched for villages which are surrounded by water,” Hemant Gera, Secretary-Disaster Management and Relief Department, told PTI.

Jalore Collector Laxminarayan Soni said where airlifting people is not possible, boats of NDRF are being dispatched to rescue them.

“Besides, packets of food and water bottles are being distributed in localities and villages which are inundated and efforts to rescue people from such locations is also underway,” he said.

Pali District Collector Sudhir Kumar said nearly 150 people were rescued on Monday and the situation is now under control.

“No rescue operation was carried out today.People are being shifted to safer locations and arrangement of food and drinking water is being made, he added.

The IAF has deployed five helicopters for rescue and relief works in rains-hit areas of the state, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday asked ministers to review the rescue and relief arrangements.

She also directed the relief secretary to camp in Jodhpur to supervise the operations.

The MeT department has issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in south-western and south-eastern, which covers Jodhpur and Udaipur division, during the next 24 hours.

Some areas in this region are already facing flood-like situation.

Mout Abu in Sirohi recorded 733.6 mm rains followed by Jalore, Barmer, Phalodi (Jodhpur), Jodhpur city and Dabok where the rainfall measurement was 43, 41.6, 27.6, 26 and 18.7 mm rains.

