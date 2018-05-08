Met forecast today: Thunderstorm, gusty wind

Dust storm over Delhi on Monday night (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Dust storm over Delhi on Monday night (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert stating that several parts of north India could witness thunderstorm with gusty winds and moderate squall on Tuesday, with winds speed between 50 and 70 km per hour. The IMD said that “under the influence of a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and a west-east tough from northwest Rajasthan to central Madhya Pradesh in lower levels” will bring light to moderate rainfall in north India.

Effects are expected to be seen in isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours. “Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the same period,” the IMD said.

ALSO READ | Delhi braces for squall: Evening schools shut, Metro could be hit

But, IMD additional director-general Mritunjay Mohapatra said, “The intensity is expected to be less in comparison to the thunderstorm that occurred on May 2.”

On May 2, thunderstorm with wind gusting up to 100 kmph had hit Rajasthan and western UP, leaving more than a hundred people dead.

On Monday, the IMD issued what is known as an amber-coloured alert, signifying the level of caution, that is needed to be followed. There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green (no action), yellow (situation to be watched), amber (government agencies to be prepared for severe weather) and red (action needed).

The IMD said: “Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, west Madhya Pradesh, east UP, east Rajasthan, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala.” A yellow alert has been issued for these states.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed 50-70 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over J&K, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi, west UP and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim,” it said.

Heat wave conditions were also likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha in Maharashtra, the alert said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App