Met Department warns of heatwave-like conditions in Telangana

With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of Telangana, the IMD has warned of heatwave like conditions to prevail in all the districts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mahabubnagar, Khammam and Hyderabad city witnessed heatwave conditions on Monday. “The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to be above 42 degrees Celsius at isolated places in North Telangana and above 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday,” an IMD report said.

Mahabubnagar recorded the highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius in the state yesterday, according to the MeT department. Adilabad sizzled at 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Medak (43.3), Hyderabad (43) and Nalgonda (42.6). Khammam and Ramagundam recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius each.

