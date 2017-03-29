Merits of India’s candidature recognised by majority of members: Sushma Swaraj on India’s NSG bid

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo)

Reiterating the government’s stand of proactively pursuing NSG membership, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said on Wednesday that India is engaged with NSG and individual members thereof at appropriate levels to seek membership of Group. In a written statement in the Parliament, Swaraj said, “Merits of India’s candidature recognised by a majority of NSG members. India received support from a diverse and large number of members.”

In the past, Beijing and New Delhi have been engaged in numerous discussions but failed to break the deadlock over two key issues: India’s NSG membership and listing of Jaish-e-Muhammad’s chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. While China has previously said it was open to India’s application for NSG membership, it has cited ‘procedures and processes’ as the reason for its opposition to India’s NSG bid. In a veiled reference to China, Swaraj said, ”While no member of NSG explicitly opposed India’s membership, certain procedural and process related issues have been raised by a few.”

