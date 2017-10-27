Merger of 800 primary schools: HC issues notice to Punjab govt

One of primary schools in Mohali that was selected for shutting down. (Express Photo) One of primary schools in Mohali that was selected for shutting down. (Express Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Punjab government on a petition challenging the state’s order to merge 800 primary schools where there are less than 20 students. The schools, according to the government order, were to be merged with other primary schools falling within its one-km radius.

The Division Bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawal sought a response from the government and the education department on the plea filed by advocate Amit Shukla, who has said that the government notification is against the welfare of both students and teachers, who are to be transferred to other locations in the middle of the session. The state government, through a circular on October 18, had asked the district education officers to merge schools with less than 20 students with the nearby schools. Pertinently, the government has now put the decision of merging the 800 schools on hold till November 30.

The petitioner, in his plea, has said the government order is in gross violation to Right to Education Act and can affect the fundamental right of education of the children. “The government should have instead taken steps to increase the strength of students in these schools,” said Shukla.

