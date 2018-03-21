Mercy petitions filed: Debt-laden ex-govt engineer writes to President, PM Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) President Ram Nath Kovind. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

Buffeted by mounting debt, a former government engineer in Gujarat on Monday handed over an application, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Surat District Collector Mahendra Patel, seeking permission for mercy death or to sell his kidney and liver to pay off debts caused by losses in business.

Narendra Patel, 55, a resident of Amarnagar Road at Jetpur in Rajkot district, used to work as an engineer at Jetpur nagarpalika. Twenty-five years ago, he had set up a stone crusher plant at Wadi village in Umarpada taluka of Surat district in partnership with Masri Ahir, a Bharuch resident.

Patel told The Indian Express that he had invested Rs 15 lakh to set up the plant. “(But) Ahir had taken over the entire business and did not give us a single penny from the profits.” Ahir died last year in a road accident, Patel said, adding that the business was registered in the name of his wife Aruna.

Narendra Patel with his wife Aruna.

“One year after the business, Ahir and his friends kicked out my nephew, who was also taking care of the business. They had muscle power and they used it against us. We have knocked each and every door but have not got justice…I have still not come out of it (debt). I am fed up of my life and my family is facing severe financial problems,” he said.

Last month, Narendra Patel met Surat District Collector Mahendra Patel and complained to him about the royalty theft, accusing Masri Ahir’s sons – Kamal and Rajesh – who were handling the business. The Mines and Mineral department recently found that three mines, owned by Ahir, were involved in the royalty theft and slapped a hefty fine. Two of these were co-owned by Patel.

