Mercury touches 44 degrees Celsius, Odisha sizzles under intense heat

Representational Image. (Photo: Pavan Khengre) Representational Image. (Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of Odisha on Friday with the mercury soaring up to 44 degrees Celsius at Titlagarh, making it the hottest place in the state. The entire western region of Odisha sizzled under intense heat, the Meteorological office said.

At least 13 places in the state recorded temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. Balangir recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius followed by Talcher, Hirakud and Bhawanipatna at 42.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature stood at 42.7 degrees Celsius at Jharsuguda, while it was 42.6 degrees Celsius at Sambalpur and Keonjhargarh, 42.4 degrees Celsius at Sonepur, 42.1 degrees Celsius at Angul, 42 degrees Celsius at Malkangiri and 41 degrees Celsius at Sundargarh, the MeT centre said.

The MeT department also warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of interior Odisha as well during the next 48 hours.

Bhubaneswar recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 35.4 degrees Celsius at Cuttack.

