Mercury plummets in Punjab and Haryana

Minimum temperatures fell below normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana today with Karnal being the coldest in the plains recording a low of nine degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature in Amritsar settled at a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, Hisar recorded a low of 11.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, the MeT office said here. Ludhiana registered a low of 11.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, followed by 12.1 degrees Celsius in Patiala and 13.1 degrees Celsius in Ambala, one notch below normal.

The minimum temperature at Chandigarh settled at 11.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Light rainfall or thundershowers are expected to hit isolated places in the region till Tuesday, the MeT department said.

