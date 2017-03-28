Mercury hovers over 40 deg C in Gujarat; Deesa records 43.4 deg C

A tiger at Kamla Nehru zoo rests in a water tank as mercury rises to 42.8 deg C in Ahmedabad. Source: Javed Raja A tiger at Kamla Nehru zoo rests in a water tank as mercury rises to 42.8 deg C in Ahmedabad. Source: Javed Raja

Mercury on Monday breached the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of Gujarat, a rare phenomenon in March, with Deesa in Banaskantha district recording a day temperature of 43.4 degrees C — 7 degrees above normal.

The Ahmedabad regional office of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “severe heat wave” warning for Tuesday.

“Deesa has broken all the previous records of the highest temperature in March. Temperatures in other areas were also high, but cannot to be termed as record breaking,” said deputy director IMD (Ahmedabad region) Manorama Mohanty. He, however, did not mention the previous record of the highest temperature in March in Gujarat.

While, Ahmedabad recorded a high of 42.8 degrees C, 5.2 degrees above normal, Gandhinagar witnessed a day temperature of 43.2 degrees C. Also in Surendranagar (43.3 degrees C), Amreli (43 degrees C), Vadodara (42.7 degrees C), Bhuj (42 degrees C), Rajkot (41.9 degrees C), Kandla airport (41.5 degrees C), Surat (41.4 degrees C) and Bhavnagar (41.1 degrees C) mercury remained well above normal.

As per the IMD’s heat wave alert for Tuesday, “Severe heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at isolated places of north Gujarat region and Saurashtra-Kutch. Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at isolated places of south Gujarat region and remaining parts of north Gujarat region and Saurashtra-Kutch.”

“After Tuesday, the day temperatures are likely to decline,” said Mohanty. Dry weather would prevail over Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

