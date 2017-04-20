Mercury crosses 44 degrees C in Delhi

The national capital on Thursday continued to reel under an intense heatwave with the mercury crossing the 44-degree Celsius mark.

The Palam observatory registered a high of 44.9 degrees Celsius, while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9, 44 and 44.4 degrees Celsius respectively, a MeT department official said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, he added.

However, the Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average.

It was the hottest April day since 2010, when the temperature had settled at 43.7 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 53 and 17 per cent.

The Met office has forecast overcast conditions on Friday with a possibility of thundershower.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 43 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively,” the official said.

On Wednesday, the mercury had soared to 44 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city, while the minimum had settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now