Fire on cargo ship off Sri Lankan coast, Indian Navy to the rescue

Fire broke out on “huge cargo” ship MV Daniela off Colombo in Sri Lanka early on Tuesday night. The Indian Navy later tweeted that two other ships, INS Gharial and INS Darshak, had been dispatched to assist in containing the fire. According to latest tweets, Indian Coast Guard Ship Shoor, which had been there in Colombo on a goodwill visit, also helped in combating fire.

The vessel was found to be 11 nautical miles due west of the Sri Lankan capital. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

#MVDaniela ICGS Shoor fighting fire+ Helo ex Gharial in air 2 assist.INS Gharial&Darshak in vicinity alongwith SLN ships @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/DKwYe3hEnW — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 5, 2017

