‘Mera Jai Chief Minister ban gaya,’ says Jairam Thakur’s mother

Amidst celebrations, bursting of crackers and distribution of sweets at remote Tandi village, 80-year old Brickoo Devi was struggling hard to fight tears. “Mera Jai (Jairam Thakur) CM ban gaya,” she said with moist eyes.

After Jairam Thakur was named chief minister earlier on Sunday, the phone has not stopped ringing at Devi’s house. Monday (25th December) is the first death anniversary of her husband Jhethu Ram and the timing of Thakur’s elevation couldn’t have been more significant. The CM designate will, however, have a busy Monday, sorting out the list of Cabinet ministers and meet the party cadres.

The five-time BJP MLA’s elder brother admitted that the family had never thought of Thakur becoming the CM. “We are very happy on Jairam (Thakur) becoming CM of Himachal Pradesh. We never thought ever in our dreams about this. But, the only pain is that our father — who struggled all his life and earned bread and butter working as mason will not be with us,” Beeri Singh Thakur said.

Thakur, however, said the family was in a sombre mood for the past three days after TV channels reported that Union Health Minister JP Nadda was tipped to be the next CM. “We didn’t watch TV on Saturday and slept the last night giving up hope. But Jairam called at 11pm to break the news to the family and celebrations have been unstoppable since then,” he said.

The journey of Jairam Thakur from a humble village boy to CM is not only inspiring but also motivating. Thakur has always maintained a low profile but is hard working and honest. Born at Tandi village in Seraj area of Mandi district on January 6, 1965, Thakur got his primary education at a village school and then went to Baghshiar for higher studies.

“My childhood was like any other village lad’s. My parents worked in the fields, and for us (three brothers and two sisters) life was not a luxury due to our father’s limited earning. I did primary schooling in my village, and went to a school in a village nearby for middle school,” Thakur said. After matriculation in 1980, he had to drop out for two years before joining college. “I realised my parents could not have afforded my college education, so I did not force them to. I used to work with my parents and helped augment the family income until I managed to collect money for college,” he said.

Thakur did his masters from Panjab University and during his college days he was an active member in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), BJP’s student wing. “I was sent to Jammu for the organisation, and worked there for three or four years,” he said. This was the time L K Advani took out his Ram Rath Yatra, and young Thakur became active in the Ram Mandir movement. Later, Thakur also joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) .

In 1998, at 38, Thakur was given the BJP ticket from Chachiot Vidhan Sabha segment. Defeating Congress veteran Moti Ram Thakur by nearly 6,000 votes, Jairam made his maiden entry to the House. The BJP formed the government in Shimla under Prem Kumar Dhumal, with support of the Sukh Ram-led Himachal Vikas Congress. There has been no looking back since for Thakur, whose popularity in the area, locals say, lies with his grassroots touch. He has been instrumental in the development of one of the state’s most backward areas, according to his constituents.

In 2013, the BJP fielded Thakur against Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh for Mandi constituency — a seat that had fallen vacant on Singh becoming the CM. Thakur lost the election and fearing that another defeat will jeopardise his career, he declined in 2014 to contest the Lok Sabha polls. BJP’s Ram Swaroop Sharma won the seat.

“Now, I realise that had I contested the seat, I would have been elected to the Parliament and this opportunity to be the CM may not have come to me. It’s sheer destiny, nothing else,” he said.

Ahead of the 2007 assembly polls, Thakur was made the BJP president and the party had stormed back to power. Later, he was inducted in the Cabinet as minister of rural development and panchayati raj. His rise in politics has been phenomenal, without any “godfather” and his “gentle” and non-controversial image has finally been rewarded. The RSS too backed him for the post. Moreover, this is the first time a CM of the state has come from the Mandi district as earlier efforts by late Karam Singh, Pt Sukh Ram and Kaul Singh Thakur (all Congress leaders) did not pay off.

