Mentally unwell man beaten up in Jharkhand over suspected cow theft bid

A MAN undergoing treatment for mental illness was tied to a tree and beaten up Tuesday over an alleged attempt to steal cattle at Dharjori village in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police said. Police said no FIR has been registered as there was no complaint from either side.

According to police, Mohammad Afroz, who is in his mid-20s and is a resident of Wasseypur in Dhanbad, was in Dharjori Tuesday evening. When he saw some cows grazing, he started shepherding three of them, triggering suspicion among villagers, said police.

“He was unable to answer questions properly. This led the villagers to think that he was trying to steal the cows. They tied him to a tree and started beating him. We managed to reach the spot soon and rescued him. The injuries are not serious. It came to light that he was receiving treatment at RINPAS (in Ranchi) for mental problems since 2013. We let him go later,” said East Basuria OC Prem Chand Hansda.

A police officer said, “We requested Afroz’s family to lodge a complaint, but they refused. The other side too has not lodged any complaint.” The officer, however, added that the persons allegedly involved in the assault were not associated with any cow vigilante group.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App