Mentally challenged teenaged girl raped by neighbour

A 19-year old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour near at Rameswaram on Thursday, police said. The 40-year old assailant, a fisherman, made the sexual assault when the girl was alone in her house in Chinnapalam this afternoon. He was nabbed by other neighbours who rushed to the girl’s rescue on hearing her cries. They took him to the All-Women Police station where police registered a rape case and arrested him.

The girl also belonged to a fisherman family, police said adding further investigation was on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App