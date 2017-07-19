Mentally challenged Muslim thrashed on suspicion of being a cattle thief

A mentally challenged Muslim man was assualted at Dharjori in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district by people allegedly on suspicions that he was a cattle thief. Reports reaching the district headquarters in Dhanbad on Wednesday said the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Mohammed Afroz(27), a resident of Wasseypur, had gone Dharjori Chowk. Some youths there allegedly found his activities unusual and assaulted him sticks before fleeing. His injuries were, however, minor, said the doctors at Patliputra Medical College Hospital where he was rushed by the police after being informed by a passerby.

East Basuria outpost in-charge Prem Chandra Hansda, who rushed in immediately said “All the miscreants had fled before I reached the spot.” He said no arrests were made as no complaint was lodged. However, investigation into it is on. The family members of Afroz also reached Dharjori Chowk on being informed by the passerby and showed documents of Ranchi mental hospital, where Afroz is being treated.

The family members of the man said that he is under treatment for last six years. Dhanbad superintendent of police Manoj Ratan Chouthe did not receive any telephone calls made to him. Three days ago a Hindu man, who gives private tution to students, was thrashed at the same place by miscreants on suspicions that he was a child lifter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App