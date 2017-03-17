Mentally challenged gangrape victim: Kin say girl hit on eyes so she can’t identify rapist



A 17-YEAR-OLD mentally challenged gangrape victim, who was allegedly attacked in the eyes by the brother of her alleged rapist — currently in jail — in Unnao district on Wednesday, was shifted to KGMU in Lucknow on Thursday.

The victim’s family has alleged that she was attacked in an attempt to blind her so that she could not identify those who had raped her.

The person who attacked her, Puttan — brother of one of the gangrape accused, Munna Singh — was arrested on Thursday.

Puttan had allegedly followed the girl while she was on her way to a nearby field on Wednesday afternoon and hit her with a stick. As locals arrived at the spot on hearing the girl’s cries, he fled.

Unnao SP Neha Pandey said Puttan wanted to ensure that the victim could not identify the accused. As she cannot speak properly, it would have been difficult for her to name them, she added.

“She is mentally challenged and a minor too. The accused wanted to injure her eyes. She has sustained injuries in her eyes and other parts of the body. Initially, we took her to LLR Hospital in Kanpur but she has now been referred to KGMU in Lucknow for better treatment,” added Pandey. Puttan could also been booked under NSA, the SP said. Safipur police Circle Officer Ashok Singh said: “Puttan’s brother is in jail, He has been threatening the family and the victim to withdraw the case for a long time.”

Asked about the condition of the girl’s eyes, doctors at LLR said that it was only after surgery that they could confirm if her vision had been affected.

The girl, who was 15 when she was gangraped, had conceived following the assault. She had given birth to a girl in April, last year. However, the child died within a month.

On May 15, 2015, Munna Singh (42) and Mathai (20) were booked for alleged rape and under Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). They were arrested after the victim became pregnant. The case is now under trial.

The girl’s father, a labourer, said his wife had died after the delivery of their fourth daughter, who has been mentally challenged since birth.

“While two of my daughters are married, one is 15 years old. I hope for justice,” he said.

