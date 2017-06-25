Latest News
  • Men illegally using mother’s land: Phogats sisters

Men illegally using mother’s land: Phogats sisters

Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari named Kripal Singh, Dalip Singh, Atar Singh, Vidyadhar and Sanjay of illegally using their mother's farmland as a driveway at Jaitpur village in Jhunjhunu district.

Written by Mohammad Hamza Khan , Nitin Sharma | Jaipur/chandigarh | Published:June 25, 2017 4:33 am
Top News

Phogat sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari on Friday requested Rajasthan police to act against “notorious elements” who allegedly use a tract of their mother’s farmland as a driveway at Jaitpur village in Jhunjhunu district.
A complaint was submitted to SHO of Jhunjhunu’s Buhana police station Brijendra Singh on Friday. The sisters named the men as Kripal Singh, Dalip Singh, Atar Singh, Vidyadhar and Sanjay.

SHO Singh said, “Yes, we received a complaint personally submitted by Manpal, an uncle of the Phogat sisters, on Friday. We visited the spot and are also retrieving the revenue records. It is apparently an ancestral property belonging to their maternal side.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 24: Latest News