Noida: Men chop off guard’s fingers for failing to give directions

The victim has been identified as Anil Singh, who worked as a guard at an apartment in Noida’s Sector 137 (Representational Image) The victim has been identified as Anil Singh, who worked as a guard at an apartment in Noida’s Sector 137 (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old security guard’s fingers were chopped off after he failed to direct a few men to their destination in Noida’s Gari Shahdara village Friday evening. Police said the three assailants chopped off three of the victim’s fingers with a hay cutting machine.The victim has been identified as Anil Singh, who worked as a guard at an apartment in Noida’s Sector 137.

Police said around 7.30 pm, the accused, who were in a car, stopped to ask Singh for directions to Kulshera village. When Singh said he did not know the way, one of the men opened the doors of the car and dragged him inside the vehicle.

According to police, the assailants then took him to a field where they cut off his fingers using the machine. On hearing his cries for help, a few villagers gathered at the spot and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital.

Police said Singh is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said a case has been registered against the accused at Surajpur police station under charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt. Police sources said prima facie, the incident could be because of personal enmity between the guard and the assailants.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now