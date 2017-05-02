Men barge into Manoj Tiwari’s home, beat staff: Delhi police

Manoj Tiwari at his residence, Monday. Prem Nath Pandey Manoj Tiwari at his residence, Monday. Prem Nath Pandey

Delhi BJP unit chief and Parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari Monday alleged that a group of people barged into his house in North Avenue and attacked two of his employees late Sunday night. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in and around the house, police said. Special Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) M K Meena said they have registered an FIR under IPC sections 452 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at North Avenue police station and arrested two brothers — Jai Kumar and Jaswant Kumar — in connection with the case.

Meena said the fight started when a car being driven by Tiwari’s staff hit the vehicle of the accused. But, he added, “The case is not simply of road rage. People can be seen entering the house with rods, which makes it look like a case of organised attack.” Sources said police may also take action against a PCR staff, who is seen entering Tiwari’s house with the attackers. Police said the incident took place between 1 am and 2 am near Tiwari’s official residence.

Sources said that around 1.05 am, Tiwari’s driver Mithun was driving a Scorpio car towards the house when he hit the accused’s Wagon-R. The Wagon-R overturned due to the impact. Mithun then parked the car outside Tiwari’s house and went inside, said sources. Alleging that the attack may be as a result of the BJP’s victory in the civic elections, Tiwari released the CCTV footage to the media, in which four persons, including a policeman, can be seen entering his house. In one clip, two of his employees are seen being beaten up and running into the house, trying to hide from attackers.

Tiwari told The Indian Express that the attackers were shouting “Tiwari ko bahar nikalo”. “I got a call from Abhinav, an employee at my residence, at 1.27 am. He told me he was being beaten up by some goons. I rang up my other staff members and also made a PCR call. When I reached my residence, I found that Abhinav and my cook Ashok Pathak had been beaten up,” he said.

The accused’s family claimed they were being implicated unfairly and that it was Tiwari’s driver and his companions who beat up Jai Kumar in the first place.

