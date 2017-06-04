Memorials constructed during our rule being neglected : BSP

BSP chief Mayawati has formed a four member committee to highlight the issue in front of the Yogi Adityanath government. (File) BSP chief Mayawati has formed a four member committee to highlight the issue in front of the Yogi Adityanath government. (File)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government claiming that memorials and parks constructed during its rule were suffering from neglect and apathy. Alleging laxity in the putting out of a fire that had broken out at the ‘Manyawar Shri Kanshiram Green Eco Garden’ in Lucknow, the party said a delegation will soon meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to emphasise that statues of great personalities hailing from Dalit and other backward sections should not be neglected.

In a statement, the BSP said that the memorials and parks that were constructed during its regime are of historic value and important from the tourism point of view. “These public places must be maintained properly. After the BSP government went out of power, these parks and memorials have become a victim of neglect and apathy. Repeated efforts are being made to draw the attention of the state government towards this,” Mayawati said, according to the statement.

The statement said that BSP chief had formed a four-member committee that will meet Adityanath and highlight the laxity on the part of the state government, so that such incidents are not repeated. Those in the committee are party’s national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, party’s state unit president Ram Achal Rajbhar, leader of BSP legislative party in the UP Assembly Lalji Verma and former minister Indrajeet Saroj. “These party leaders will meet the chief minister and urge him to ensure that statues of great personalities hailing from Dalits and other backward castes of the society are not neglected,” the statement said.

However, a Lucknow police spokesperson said the fire that had broken out at the garden last night was put out in a short span of time. “Late on Saturday night, a bundle of dried grass had caught fire. Immediately fire tenders were called and they extinguished the fire in a short span of time. There was no damage to the structure,” the spokesperson said.

