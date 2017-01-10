Memorial service for Jayalalithaa held at US

This was the first big show by the ruling party in the city after the demise of Jayalalithaa on December 5 and the participants exhibited total discipline and observed silence as they marched through the Masai Street. (File Photo) This was the first big show by the ruling party in the city after the demise of Jayalalithaa on December 5 and the participants exhibited total discipline and observed silence as they marched through the Masai Street. (File Photo)

US lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans paid glowing tributes to late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa at a memorial service held at the US Capitol Hill here, describing her a mass leader who inspired people across the globe. Jayalalithaa was a leader who inspired people across the globe by her innovative welfare programs and women empowerment initiatives, said Congressman Danny K Davis during the memorial service held here last week.

Davis highlighted Jayalalithaa’s charismatic connection with the masses that endeared her to all.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi praised the dynamic leadership of Jayalalithaa and her life that embodied her relentless fight for the poor.

The memorial service was organised by Chicago-based World Federation Of Tamil Youth, a media release said yesterday.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5 after suffereing from a cardiac arrest.