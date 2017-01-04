Memorial on late Bal Thackeray inaugurated  

Noted historian Babasaheb Purandare in Nashik unveiled a memorial dedicated to late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, developed by the Nashik Municipal Corporation.Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, whose party rules the NMC, was also present on the occasion held on Tuesday.

The memorial has cartoons made by Bal Thackeray, historical arms and weapons of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji’s era.Purandare, known for his work on the life of Shivaji, has decided to donate some of the paintings on Shivaji made by noted artist Vasudev Kamat.