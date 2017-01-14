Memorial for ’84 riot victims set to open in Delhi, Sukhbir Singh Badal, wife to attend

DELHI SIKH Gurdwara Management Committee will decide on Saturday whether to install two steel plates mentioning the “role” of slain PM Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in Operation Blue Star and 1984 anti-Sikh riots, respectively, as the SAD-controlled body is all set to open a memorial dedicated to riot victims on Sunday.

Watch What Else is Making News



The plates, Daastan-e-Indira Gandhi and Daastan-e-Rajiv Gandhi, are likely to be handed over to DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK by the “1984 Sikh Genocide Victim Families” from Tilak Vihar, the locality where widows of riot victims live.

Written in Punjabi and English, the plate relating to Indira Gandhi reads, “Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, in a self-styled manner ordered the Operation Blue Star thereby attacking Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Sri Amritsar Sahib, where Sikh Sangat had gathered to commemorate Martyrdom Day of Sahib Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Maharaj, fifth Sikh Guru. While executing this so-called military operation, thousands of innocent Sikhs were killed, committed huge sin causing sacrilege to sanctum sanctorum of Sri Darbar Sahib and razing Sri Akal Takht Sahib to the ground…”

“Indira Gandhi’s assassination led her elder son Rajiv Gandhi to take over reins as Prime Minister of India. Being at the helm, he revengefully orchestrated elimination of Sikhs while instigating mob, hiring antisocial elements and giving free hand to Delhi police to attack, loot and kill innocent Sikhs, including children, women and elderly. As a result, innocent Sikhs across India, particularly New Delhi, Kanpur, Bokaro, were lynched after dragging them out of their homes, moving trains besides mercilessly charring them to death, their properties worth crores of rupees ransacked and remains set ablaze. Instead of giving justice to 1984 Sikh victims, the perpetrators of this genocide like Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, HKL Bhagat and other accused persons were never punished, even yet moving free after lapse of more than 32 years, rather extended full government protection,” reads Daastan-e-Rajiv Gandhi plate.

“The victims will meet me tomorrow to hand over two plates. DSGMC will take a call after going through its contents,” said DSGMC president Manjit Singh GK.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal would attend the inauguration of the Rs 2.25-2.50-crore memorial, named Wall of Truth, designed by Renu Khanna. It will be housed in Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib complex. The names of 3,000 victims will be written on the memorial, having four structures symbolising equality (a balance which is also the SAD poll symbol), humanity (a globe surrounded by two hands), humility (a round plate symbolising togetherness) and tolerance (blocks avoiding a fall despite being placed precariously over each other).

AAP Punjab convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich said, “Instead of exhibiting the wounds, they should have applied balm to them.”

“This is another desperate attempt by a desperate party which wants to clutch at every kind of straw it can without realising how much damage it may cause to the social fabric,” said Congress leader Sunil Jakhar. This (1984 riots) was the most heinous crime and they should rather prevail upon Prime Minister to bring the guilty to book, irrespective of whether the guilty belongs to Congress or RSS,” he stated, adding, “They should also make public Justice (Retd) Jora Singh Commission report public where Punjab police opened fire at innocent Sikhs in Behbal Kalan.”