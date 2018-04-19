Members of Jammu, Kathua Bar associations meet Delhi counterparts

Confirming this, DHCBA president Kirti Uppal and senior member Vikas Pahwa said some of the members of the Kathua and Jammu bar associations raised their grievance that their version was not been projected properly in New Delhi. Confirming this, DHCBA president Kirti Uppal and senior member Vikas Pahwa said some of the members of the Kathua and Jammu bar associations raised their grievance that their version was not been projected properly in New Delhi.

Members of Jammu and Kathua Bar associations, who were accused of obstructing court proceedings in connection with the Kathua rape-murder case on Wednesday met their counterparts in Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA). Confirming this, DHCBA president Kirti Uppal and senior member Vikas Pahwa said some of the members of the Kathua and Jammu bar associations raised their grievance that their version was not been projected properly in New Delhi. “We asked them to give documents in connection with their defence. Right now, we cannot hold whether they were wrong or right,” Pahwa said. “An executive body meeting of the DHCBA will examine the documents and take a call.” After the Supreme Court took cognizance of the matter on April 13, the Bar Council of India asked the bar associations of Kathua and Jammu to call off their strike.

