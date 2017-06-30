My fight is based on Gandhiji’s principles: Meira Kumar at Sabarmati Ashram

Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar at Sabarmati Ashram(ANI Photo) Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar at Sabarmati Ashram(ANI Photo)

Opposition’s presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Friday morning visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to launch her campaign for the election. She spent around 40 minutes at the ashram along with Gujarat Congress leaders Bharatsinh Solanki and Shankersinh Vaghela. “My current fight is based on Gandhiji’s principles. I have come here to gain strength from these principles and help disseminate the same,” Kumar said.

“I wish from my heart that the most oppressed people of this region progress. This is what Gandhiji wished for, both for the nation and the world,” she added.

Upon her arrival in Ahmedabad last evening, Kumar, who will contest against NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential poll, said it was a “battle of ideologies” and not a “Dalit versus Dalit” fight. “Attempts are being made by some to project the election as a Dalit versus Dalit fight. It was from Gujarat that the ideology of Gandhiji spread across the country and world. That is why I have come here to make the people realise that we fight for our ideologies,” she added.

Later in the day, she will meet Congress leaders at the party headquarters here. She will interact with the media in the afternoon.

On Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, visited the Sabarmati ashram to take part in the centenary celebrations of the Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Gandhiji from 1917 to 1930.

