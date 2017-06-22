Presidential elections: Will appeal Nitish Kumar to rethink, won’t break alliance, says Lalu Yadav

Lalu Yadav said he will to Patna and ask Nitish to rethink his decision to support ram nath Kovind . Lalu Yadav said he will to Patna and ask Nitish to rethink his decision to support ram nath Kovind .

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday urged his alliance partner and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to rethink his decision to support NDA’s presidential election nominee Ram Nath Kovind. Speaking to media after the opposition meeting that deliberated upon former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as the candidate for the presidential elections, Yadav said, “Nitishji called me and said that it is his personal decision. I would appeal to him to rethink. Won’t break the alliance.”

Kumar, a former diplomat and daughter of the late DalitKumar, a former diplomat and daughter of the late Daliticon Jagjivan Ram, was the unanimous choice of the 17 opposition parties that attended the meeting. With Kovind also being a Dalit, this makes it a Dalit vs Dalit presidential contest.

The JDU had on Tuesday official confirmed its support for Ram Nath Kovind, giving indications of crack within the grand alliance in Bihar. The party has said that its support to Kovind is based on his peaceful tenure as Bihar governor. Nitish Kumar had also expressed his happiness that over Kovind’s nomination.

The JD-U decision came as a shock for the 17-party front led by Congress which met in New Delhi to decide to decide its presidential candidate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App